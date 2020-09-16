Panasonic and Octasic Extend sXGP Collaboration to 5G/Beyond 5G

Article content continued

The 5G Collaboration

The expanded collaboration addresses the challenging requirements of developing a new class of Small Cells to be deployed in a wireless base station platform that contributes to mission-critical applications for advanced IoT environments and non-terrestrial operations toward 5G and Beyond 5G.

Octasic’s programmable processor platform delivers on the low power requirements of Panasonic Small Cell designs and accelerates development and support of multiple air interfaces from sXGP to 3GPP. More importantly it addresses the need for deterministic air interface design to meet the challenges of implementing an ultra-reliable low-latency solution in diverse environments from private campus-wide networks, to machine or robotic communication in warehouses, to aircraft systems.

Panasonic promotes the development of Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) functions that comply with both 3GPP and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies and provides Octasic with engineering expertise and resources. In addition, Panasonic will accelerate digital transformation for itself and its customers demonstrating various IoT-related applications inside and outside the company.

Hideo Ohara, Director of Panasonic Technology Department, emphasized, “We are leveraging Octasic’s OCT3032 System-on-Chip, development tools, and 4G/5G software to develop and deploy differentiated sXGP, 4G, and 5G Small Cell network products that deliver on our world-leading technical requirements for high performance, highly reliable, low latency, and low power Small Cell network products. We are delighted to advance the evolution of society with such unique systems that are the culmination of our years of technological collaboration with Octasic.”