NRL news, Trent Barrett Bulldogs rebuild grows with Corey Waddell signing

Trent Barrett’s Canterbury rebuild continues to grow with the signing of Manly second-rower Corey Waddell confirmed by the club.

The Bulldogs have snagged the 23-year-old on a three-year deal starting from 2021, in a move that will add some needed rigidity to Canterbury’s defence.

“We are continuing to construct our squad for 2021 and beyond and Corey will be an important part of that process,” Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

The Bulldogs bag Corey Waddell from Manly. (Getty) (Getty)

“He is a hard-working footballer who is a strong defender and someone who will bring additional quality and depth to our forward pack.

“We look forward to Corey joining us next season.”

Waddell has played 34 NRL matches since making his debut under ex-Bulldogs coach Des Hasler at Manly.