NRL news, NRL finals to receive major boost as stadium crowds set to increase

The NRL finals are set for a major boost with the NSW Government poised to announce an increase in stadium capacities for live sport.

Nine News’ Damien Ryan reports the changes will kick off on October 1, on the eve of the NRL finals series.

The push is for stadiums to double their capacity from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

That would see a 40,000 strong crowd at ANZ stadium for the NRL grand final on October 25 as well as the second Origin game of this year’s series just two-and-a-half weeks later.

The NSW State Government are set to green-light 50 per cent capacity crowds for the NRL finals series. (Getty)

It’s yet another feather in the cap for ARL Commission chairman Peter V’Landys who has worked tirelessly with the NSW Government to ensure the sustainability of the NRL during the pandemic.

While lending itself to a more engaging finals atmosphere, 50 per cent capacity crowds will be a timely boost to the coffers to close the toughest year in NRL history, with the pandemic-hit season taking a huge bite out of the game’s finances.

The changes will also benefit scheduled rugby union Tests set for November, while spring racing crowds are expected to be doubled for the Everest Carnival at Randwick and Rosehill.