NRL news | Bunker sacking may have got wrong man, Phil Gould says

Phil Gould has ridiculed the NRL’s decision to axe the second bunker official and suggested that the wrong decision-maker was sacked.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley announced the change after Roosters prop Lindsay Collins was denied a fair try in his side’s 42-12 win over Newcastle at the SCG, due to a dodgy obstruction ruling.

Former referee Jared Maxwell and ex-Test player Beau Scott considered the decision after it was referred as a ‘no try’ by on-field ref Ashley Klein. Annesley said that there was a disagreement over the call before ‘no try’ was confirmed as the bunker ruling, without explicitly saying which man expressed the incorrect opinion.

Former players have now been axed from the bunker, leaving just the specialist referee to make video rulings. Other former players used in the bunker included Bryan Norrie, Ben Lowe and Ben Galea, tasked with bringing a perspective of on-field common sense to the process.

“They probably got rid of the wrong official there,” Gould told Wide World of Sports on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast, speaking with James Bracey.

“I don’t know how they arrived at that decision in that particular game. I don’t know how they arrive at a lot of the decisions.

“I don’t know how the referee and the officiating and the bunker keep creeping into the game more and more, and how all of a sudden we’ll get an interpretation on something that we’ve never seen before and then it becomes commonplace for the next six weeks, until you’ve got to stand up and say, ‘No, where did this come from? Where did this rubbish come from, why are we doing this?’

“They’re just a law unto themselves. I don’t understand the process here of how they come about with their interpretations and the interpretation of the bunker, the decision in the bunker, the set of rules and criteria that they place on all decisions in the bunker, is so much different to the way it’s applied during the course of the game.

“The difference is far too great. It really is far too great and our application of the rules when points are scored are so different to the application of rules during the course of general play.

“The things that we disallow and penalise because a try has been scored are occurring regularly during the course of play. Regularly, unchecked, because they’re not having any influence on the play at the time, yet we deem them to be having an influence as to whether or not points were scored or conceded.”

Nat Butcher was the Roosters player deemed to have obstructed Knights defenders, yet he merely stood still after playing the ball near the Newcastle tryline.

Gould said that teams were clearly milking decisions out of the bunker and that most instances of supposed obstruction looked perfectly fine to the naked eye.

“Players and coaches just play on that. Once they know that the referees are sensitive to a certain type of incident, they will make it happen to help their defensive line. They use the bunker,” Gould said.

The NRL bunker ruled that Nat Butcher (circled) obstructed defenders as Lindsay Collins scored. (Fox League)

“The decision the other night, I don’t know how the process came about but it was such a bad decision, there had to be a reaction from Graham Annesley and the NRL. This is how he’s decided to handle it.

“Who came up with that decision or how they could possibly have come up with it … remember that the referee sent it up to the video as no try. What got into his thinking, it my question, because this must be predetermined.

“Some of the things I’ve seen around obstruction in recent times, we’ve never seen before and the referees have instigated it, which means they must be talking together as a group as to how much further they can extend the rules or what they seem to see as a breach, or what they’re worried about. They’re more worried about, and this is where they come from, they’re more worried about the criticism they might receive if someone was to pick it up and question it after the event.

“Ninety- per cent of the obstruction calls that are sent to the referee, I guarantee you, the viewer and the player has not recognised during the first run.

“So what happens, a try is scored and we get that terrible moment where we all look to the referee and say, ‘Please blow the whistle. Come on, we want to celebrate this, please, please blow the whistle … ‘toot, toot, toot’, hands go up, oh no … he draws that little box and then he gives you the cross or that little T and then you go, ‘Here we go, what are we looking at?’

“Go back and check that obstruction … which means check everything, find whatever you can, CSI team come in, forensics come in, everybody come in. I don’t know how many they’ve got in the box and I don’t know where they go, they might go to NASA satellite views, I don’t know. But they go to find everything, any fingerprints, footprints, nudges, winks, who got in each other’s way … and no one has seen it the first time through,

“No one has seen it, I guarantee. If Ashley Klein just points to the spot and goes, ‘Toot, toot, try’, everyone’s happy. Roosters are happy, Knights are blowing up they’ve conceded another try … what was the score, it was 100-nil at the time or something?

“Why in God’s name did they send that to the bunker? Because there was nothing, no one would have ever questioned that, and I maintain that in the vast majority of obstructions that are sent to the bunker, that 99 per cent of people when the try is scored have got no idea that it’s even occurred.

“Sack one bunker official? Crikey, that’s going to fix it. Sack them all. Lock it up, put a padlock on it, lose the key. Trust the referee.”

Yet Gould said that his faith in on-field referees, barring leading whistleblower Matt Cecchin, was also at an all-time low.

“Some of them make it a debilitating experience to watch the game, they really do,” Gould said.

“Thank God we got rid of two referees. That was going to end the world, going from two referees to one. Now no one even talks about two referees any more. That was the greatest farce ever perpetrated on the game of rugby league, that we needed two referees on the field. Double the talk, double the penalties.”