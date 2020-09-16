Nicki Minaj’s Mom Appears to Confirm Rapper Has Given Birth to Her Child

Instagram

Many people are convinced that the Young Money femcee has already welcomed her baby with husband Kenneth Petty due to the gushing post Carol Maraj shares on Instagram.

It looks like rumors of Nicki Minaj welcoming her first child are true. Her mom Carol Maraj got a lot of people convinced that the Young Money femcee has given birth to her little bundle of joy after she gushed over her daughter through an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 16.

Dedicating her Woman Crush Wednesday post to Nicki, Carol wrote alongside a photo of the rapper cradling her baby bump, “Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside.” She added, “Onika has always been so nurturing, caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless…”

It was her last line that prompted people to wonder whether Nicki had her baby. “motherhood already looks beautiful on you!” Carol concluded her gushing post.

Fans in the comment section could not help but ask whether Nicki’s baby has greeted the world. “Did Nicki have the baby? We love you mama/grandma Carol muah! Many blessings to you and your family,” one person said. “Omg the baby is here?? Congrats you guys,” an individual commented. Meanwhile, someone who was already convinced that Nicki already gave birth wrote, “awwwnnnn, this is so precious congrats mama carol much love to you & my love; nicki !”

Rumors of the birth of the baby first sparked last month, with a source saying that some of her close friends have already been congratulating Nicki and Kenneth Petty on the baby. Further adding fuel to the rumors was the fact that the “Bang Bang” hitmaker remained radio silent even though her collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign “Expensive” was released.

Nicki announced that she’s expecting a baby with Kenneth last month, posting several snaps of her showing off her baby bump. In some of the photos, the “Anaconda” hitmaker rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, a custom bikini and sparkling stilettos. “#Preggers,” so she wrote in the caption of the shots. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”