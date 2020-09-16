NFL players who might retire after the 2020 season

Time comes for every NFL player eventually. These 25 players could be entering their final NFL seasons in 2020.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old Amendola is Detroit’s slot receiver for the second straight season. He had a strong 2019 season, but is one of the oldest wideouts in the league.
Brady went south to Tampa Bay at age 43, where he hopes to lead the Bucs to bigger and better things. He did show some signs of decline with the Patriots last season, and further decline might force Brady to make a tough decision.
Brees already has a broadcasting job with NBC lined up after he retires from the NFL. That could come after this season, as Brees turns 42 in January. He’s still performing as well as ever, completing 74 percent of his passes last year.
Davis reunited with Ron Rivera in Washington, and is the league’s oldest active linebacker at at 37. He remained very productive with the Chargers last season, recording 112 tackles, but the veteran can only play for so long.
After 15 seasons in Kansas City, it looked like Colquitt would retire. However, the Steelers added him just before Week 1, giving Colquitt the opportunity to play for the same team as his father. It would be a great way for the 38-year-old to cap off his career.
Ftizgerald faces retirement questions every year, and is likely to take a step back this season after the Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins. While still productive last season, Fitzgerald is now in his age 37 season.
Ted Ginn, WR, Bears
Ginn found a home in Chicago after a productive stay with the Saints. He can still make a difference with his speed but saw his productive plummet last year, and is now age 35.
Gore joined his fourth team in as many seasons when the Jets signed him this offseason. He will help spell Le’Veon Bell at age 37, but Gore has averaged less than four yards per carry in four of the last five seasons.
Griffen moved on from Minnesota in the offseason, joining the Cowboys. The 10-year veteran had eight sacks and made a Pro Bowl last year, but he’s likely to perform as a pass-rushing specialist in his new home. Soon to be 33, Griffen could be on his last leg.
Gronk came out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. He has a long history of injuries, and there’s no telling how long Gronkowski will play in his second stint.
Jackson missed most of last season due to injury, and the 33-year-old has already outlasted most receivers with his profile as a speedster. Another injury-plagued season could end his career.
Jenkins will turn 33 in December, and in recent seasons his work off the field has made him known to the public about as much as his on-field play. His play slipped slightly in Philly last season, and very well could be ending his career in New Orleans, where it also started in 2009.
The oft-injured Lee is already beginning the year on injured reserve, and is set to be a role player when he does return. At age 34, he will continue to get retirement questions this year.
McCoy signed with the Cowboys in the offseason, only to suffer a ruptured quad in camp. He was released by the Cowboys in mid-August, and might have trouble finding work following the injury after two years of lesser production.
Norman is trying to revitalize his career in Buffalo after struggling recently in Washington. His time with his new team is off to a slow start, with a hamstring injury sidelining him early in the year. A bad year would make another offer tough to come by for the soon-to-be 33-year-old next season.
Olsen has struggled through injuries over the last three years in Carolina, but opted to continue his career with the Seahawks in 2020. He likely has a future in broadcasting, which could begin following his age 35 season.
Peters stayed with Philly this year, but was set to move to guard before Andre Dillard’s injury forced the 38-year-old back to his long-time home of left tackle. He’s missed time to injuries in two of the last three years, so it remains to be seen if Peters can stay on the field this season.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Lions
Peterson was cut by Washington following training camp, which isn’t a good sign for his ability at age 35. The future Hall of Famer was able to tag on with Detroit, but will likely serve as a role player. Without much playing time, Peterson might finally opt to call it quits after this season.
Reed has a long history of injuries, including concussions, but was able to find a roster spot with San Francisco after missing all of 2019. He has an intriguing role as a second tight end behind star George Kittle, but another major injury could force Reed to retire.
Rivers moved on after 16 seasons with the Chargers, tagging on with the Colts. He’s a strong fit with his familiarity in Frank Reich’s system, but his 20 interceptions last season at age 38 were a bad sign. If he continues to struggle this year, Rivers could hang up his cleats.
Roethlisberger had major elbow surgery last year following an injury in Week 2. He’s been no stranger to injuries during his career, and it remains to be seen how much arm strength he will have at age 38. If Big Ben is unable to rebound, he might be forced to call it a career.
Saints comes over from San Francisco with a shot to win another Super Bowl after winning the big game with Denver earlier in his career. He remained productive last season, but injuries have become an issue in recent seasons. With the Saints seemingly all-in this season, Sanders could be one-and-done at age 33.
Vernon disappointed with Cleveland last year, his third consecutive injury-shortened season. The former Pro Bowler also struggled when he was on the field with only 3.5 sacks in 10 games. Another injury-plagued season could end Vernon’s career.
Whitworth continues to play at a high level, but he will turn 39 in December. Playing at age 40 is almost unprecedented for an offensive lineman.
Witten entered the Monday Night Football broadcast booth in 2018, but he returned to the field last year and has now left the Cowboys to join the Raiders. His play did show some deterioration last year, and Witten is now a role player with his new team. He could be entering his final season at age 38.