Neil Patrick Harris Recalls ‘Not Pleasant’ Experience Recovering From Coronavirus

The Barney Stinson on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ reveals in a new interview that he, his husband David Burtka and their twin children contracted COVID-19 very early in the pandemic.

Neil Patrick Harris has had his fair share of unpleasant battle with coronavirus. Revealing that he and his family contracted the novel COVID-19 very early in the pandemic, the actor best known for his portrayal of Barney Stinson on “How I Met Your Mother” opened up in an interview about their experience.

The 47-year-old star came clean about his family’s situation during an interview on the Tuesday, September 15 broadcast of the “Today” show. “It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good,” he divulged when sharing about the recovery process. “We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.”

Spilling more details, the star of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” confessed, “It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April.” He went on to share, “We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

COVID-19 aside, Neil made an appearance on “Today” to talk about the fourth and final book of his children’s book series, “The Magic Misfits: The Fourth Suit.” He explained, “I wanted to write books that my kids would like, but I also wanted to write books that other types of kids would like, so for me, I wanted diversity of families of all kinds to be a part of the book, but not the part of the book.”

“Diversity in families is important,” the husband of David Burtka elaborated. “Everyone in the books have different families, whether it be their actual families or adopted families or their friends who are their family. I think right now in a divisive world it’s nice to have things that kids especially can relate to, and read, and regardless of their circumstances, feel like they have an in.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Neil shared his thoughts on the planned gender-swapped reboot of “Doogie Howser, M.D.“. He said, “I’m just following all of the news that’s being released like everyone else is, so I was excited to hear about it. I don’t know other than what’s been reported, but I do know that it’s to be on Disney+, which is a super great channel. Anything that can promote Imagineers and Disney theme parks I’m all about, because I love that stuff.”

Neil has been married to David since 2014. Together, they shared 9-year-old twins, a son named Gideon Scott and a daughter named Harper Grace. Amid the pandemic, he and his family practiced social distancing with their dogs.