NBA news, Damian Lillard, CJ McCullom dance on Clippers’ grave after Nuggets’ playoff boilover

There’s no denying the bad blood between Trailblazers star Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers. So, when the Californians blew a 3-1 lead to be booted out of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, the Portland playmaker was first in line to start the public mockery.

The origins of the feud started back in the quarterfinals when Clippers irritator Patrick Beverley taunted Lillard from the bench after the Blazers guard missed crucial free throws which saw LA progress to the semi-finals.

Following the incident, Beverley took to social media to rub salt in the wounds commenting “Cancun on 3”, in reference to Portland’s holidays beginning early with the quick exit.

On Wednesday, Lillard was primed and waiting to go, as he unloaded a flurry of tweets following the Clippers’ inexplicable 3-1 series capitulation to the Nuggets who pulled off a major upset to progress to the Western Conference finals.

His partner in crime, teammate and fellow guard CJ McCollum also jumped in on the action.

Lillard also took a shot at Clippers forward Paul George for janking what would have been an important three-pointer late in the Game 7 clash.

That barb was in reference to when the former Thunder star called Lillard’s series-ending three-pointer over OKC in 2019 a “bad shot”.

Denver’s dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led another stunning turnaround as the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009.

Murray scored 40 points, Jokic had a triple-double by the third quarter and Denver again overcame a double-digit deficit to shock the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in Game 7 on Tuesday night.

Denver became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason.

Even more history: The Nuggets are the third team in the U.S. major pro sports to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same playoffs, joining the 1985 Kansas City Royals and 2003 Minnesota Wild.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets over the Clippers. (Getty) (Getty)

Denver will face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals.

The 7-foot Jokic had a monster game with 16 points, 13 assists and 22 rebounds, which were the most by a Nuggets player in an NBA playoff game.

Despite the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers fell short of the conference finals, where they’ve never been. They fell to 0-8 all-time in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.

Leonard finished with 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting, while George had 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

-with AP