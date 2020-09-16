Murder rap builder ‘shot wife’s lover dead and burned body in an oil drum’

A builder who stands accused of luring his wife’s lover to a remote farm and shooting him dead, wanted to “ruin his life”, a court has heard.

Andrew Jones, 53, is accused of enticing Michael O’Leary, 55, who was having an affair with his wife Rhianon, 51, to farmland in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and allegedly shooting him with a rifle.

Jones is accused of disposing of Mr O’Leary’s body by burning it in an oil drum following the alleged confrontation at Cyncoed Farm.

Dyfed-Powys Police launched a missing person inquiry after the father-of-three failed to return to his home in Nantgaredig on the evening of January 27.

As part of inquiries, detectives spoke to both the defendant and his wife about Mr O’Leary because they had learned of an affair.

Initially Jones did not tell detectives about the extra-marital relationship and only later admitted that he had known for months, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Giving evidence, Detective Constable Ed Cuthbertson said he spoke to the defendant on two occasions after Mr O’Leary had been reported missing.







The father-of-three, who runs a building company, told the officer he had learned of Mr O’Leary’s disappearance from a mutual friend the day after the alleged murder.

During a second conversation, Jones admitted finding his wife’s secret phone and messaging Mr O’Leary pretending to be her to arrange a meeting at the farm.

“He then went on to say that Michael turned up and Mike was shocked to see Andrew,” Det Con Cuthbertson told the court.







“He said they discussed it (the affair) and everything that was going on and he said Mike was crying.

“He then told Mike it had to stop, in terms of the affair. He said Mike was upset and Mike went off and he stayed at the farm because he was upset.”

The officer added: “He said he didn’t say anything to myself or my colleagues previously because he didn’t want people to know about the affair.

“He went on to say that Rhianon had told him it was over. He told me that he found out about the affair in September but Rhianon had promised it was over at that point.

“He told Mike he had to stop this, and Mike told him he wouldn’t leave his wife Sian. Andrew went on to tell me he had emphasised to Mike the damage he had caused his family.

“Andrew told Mike he was going to tell his wife and he told Mike he had ruined his life, so he was going to ruin his.

“Andrew was upset about all the sex. He said, ‘He had done stuff with her that we had, which she enjoyed it more with him’.”

Later, Jones attended a police station and gave detectives a formal statement, in which he said Mr O’Leary was “shocked” to see him at the farm when he arrived.

“Mike kept saying, ‘I know it’s wrong’, over and over again. Mike said he was besotted with her and kept messaging her. There was no physical contact between us at any ,” Jones said in his statement.







“I asked him about the sexual stuff, like what she liked that he did, that I didn’t. I kept asking and asking.

“He said that he wouldn’t leave Sian as the boys would never forget him. I asked Mike how he would feel if I told his wife and family and how his boys would be to him.

“I told him he had to choose between Rhianon and Sian. He said, ‘Don’t do that Jones, please don’t do that’.”

In the statement, Jones said he watched Mr O’Leary drive off from the farm.







He added: “I spoke with police on the Tuesday on two occasions and I lied to police about this incident at the yard as I didn’t want to reveal the affair between Mike and my wife.

“I regret this, and I am making this statement now to rectify this. I hope it hasn’t had any effect on Mike’s well-being.”

Jurors have been told that Mr O’Leary’s body has never been found and a charred piece of his intestine was recovered from an oil drum in a yard adjacent to Jones’s home.

Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, denies murder.

The trial continues.