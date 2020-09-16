Midway Auto Group Appoints Brett Lippel as President

Article content continued

“Midway has been the best-kept secret in LA for years, and I’m truly excited to join the team and grow the company into a household name,” said Brett Lippel. “Midway’s promise has been to provide the best customer service with the best cars, and my goal is to further exemplify this promise and take Midway to the next level.”

Lippel has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, leading companies through successful growth and expansion. Prior to Midway Auto Group, he served as CEO and Executive Vice President at College-Concierge, an online car buying platform for international students. Previously, he led Enterprise Rent A Car’s start-up operations in Canada and the UK and was a founding member and Vice President of Sales at TrueCar, where he built inside pricing as well as sales and operations teams, growing the company from a start-up to more than $30 million in annual sales.

About Midway Auto Group

Midway Auto Group offers a wide range of specialized vehicle transportation services, operating five distinct, yet connected businesses: rental, leasing, sales, fleet and financing. The company serves both corporate and individual clients with customized high-value vehicle solutions. Midway Auto Group is a member of the Hankey Group of companies, which holds assets totaling more than $12 billion. For more information, please visit www.midwayautogroup.com.

