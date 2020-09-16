Megan Thee Stallion Fighting With BFF Kelsey Because They Both Slept With Tory Lanez

Instagram

Words are the ‘Savage’ raptress and Kelsey are no longer friends after the shooting incident because they had a big fallout that night Megan got shot in her feet.

More details of what allegedly happened that night Megan Thee Stallion got shot by Tory Lanez have surfaced online. According to an industry source, the tension between the two rappers that night was sparked by jealousy over a love triangle with Megan, her BFF Kelsey and Tory.

The so-called insider tells Heavy that during the pool party at Kylie Jenner‘s house, Megan got jealous because Tory was flirting with the makeup mogul. Later in the car, an argument ensued between the 25-year-old raptress and Kelsey after they found out that they were both sleeping with Tory.

“It wasn’t Tory and Megan arguing in the car, it was Megan and Kelsey arguing because they found out that night that they were both sleeping with Tory when Megan got jealous over Kylie,” the source says, adding that the big fallout between the BFFs that night was the reason why “they are no longer friends” now. “They almost came to blows in the car because everyone was drunk. It was a big mess,” the source claims.

The source says that Tory did not intentionally shoot Megan. “Every insider to this situation knows it was an accident, not intentional. Megan wasn’t directly hit with a bullet, it was shards of bullet fragments from one shot that ricocheted,” the insider explains.

Despite having named Tory as the shooter, Megan is reportedly reluctant to drag him to the court, which is why the investigation into the case seems to be going nowhere. “Megan will 100% not show up at court to testify. That’s part of the reason the [District Attorney] hasn’t filed charges, they feel if she really wants them to prosecute [Tory then] she has to be part of the trial,” the source explains.

The source adds that Megan refuses to be called a snitch by the hip-hop community, saying, “In order for any sworn statement to be valid or admissible in court she will have to show up in court and be cross examined which she doesn’t want to happen not only because she’d really be labelled a snitch by the hip hop community but everything else would come out including her version of events, her previous arrest for beating up her ex-boyfriend and what happened at Kylie’s house which is a bad look for her.”

Tory has not released a statement on the matter, which has irked his fans. Defending his silence, his pal and collaborator Josh “Midjordan” Farias recently assured that “you’ll get [to hear from Tory] when it’s time.” The creative director blasted Megan for allegedly telling lies, saying, “Just because she came out and said some bulls**t, people are supposed to believe it ?”