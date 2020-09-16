Maya Moore Marries Jonathan Irons After Helping Free Him From Prison

Instagram

The basketball player has exchanged wedding vows with the innocent man she helped overturn his prison sentence, just weeks after he was released from jail.

Basketball star Maya Moore has wed the man she helped to free from prison.

The sportswoman put her career on hold to fight Jonathan Irons’ wrongful conviction, and just weeks after his release following a 23-year stint behind bars, the couple is husband and wife.

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we’ve been doing together, but doing it as a married couple…,” she told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday (16Sep20). “We got married a couple of months ago. We’re excited to share this new chapter of life together.”

Irons was originally sentenced to 50 years behind bars in 1998 after he was convicted of breaking into a Missouri home and shooting a homeowner. In March, a judge ruled prosecutors suppressed fingerprint evidence that would have strengthened his defence, and he was released from prison on 1 July.