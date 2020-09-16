Maya Moore married to man she freed from wrongful conviction

Moore paused her Hall of Fame career last year to help overturn Irons’ wrongful conviction. Irons was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 after he was convicted of breaking into a Missouri home and twice shooting a homeowner. In March, a judge ruled that prosecutors had fingerprint evidence that would’ve strengthened his defense. The 40-year-old was released from prison on July 1.

The 31-year-old met Irons when she was just 18-years-old and over the last 13 years, the two have developed a strong friendship while embarking on the journey to get him released from prison.

Moore has won four WNBA titles and was the league MVP in 2014. She was the 2011 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a six-time All-Star. Before her WNBA career, Moore won two championships with UConn.

When asked if she had any plans to return to basketball, Moore revealed she doesn’t have any next steps.

“I am trying to really just breathe from this long, long battle,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of unknowns for a lot of us right now. So I’m still in that camp.”