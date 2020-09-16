Marissa Jaret Winokur Debuts 50-Pound Weight Loss in New Photos

In addition, she wrote about the benefits she’s experienced since making these changes.

“Forget how amazing this dress looks,” she added. “I haven’t had asthma in months. My anxiety is at an all-time high, because you know the country is such a mess. The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation.”

While she acknowledged “losing weight will not stop the spread” of COVID-19, she claimed “getting myself as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something.” As the Big Brother alum, who is also a cancer survivor, put it, “It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too.”