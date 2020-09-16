Maren Morris Spills How She Dealt With Postpartum Depression Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Instagram

As she gets ready to perform at the ACM Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the ‘My Church’ singer claims that she finally feels her mind and body are back to normal five months after giving birth.

The ACM Awards will be a big night for Maren Morris, whether or not she’s a winner, because she’s celebrating the end of her battle with postpartum depression.

The country singer reveals she feels her mind and body are back to normal at last, five months after giving birth to her son Hayes Andrew.

“I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now,” she told “CBS This Morning”, revealing she reached out to a therapist over the phone when she realised she was struggling as she settled in to first-time motherhood.

“Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic,” Maren added, thanking family and friends who were there to help out when she hit a low.

“You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right and you just feel like you suck at every level,” the “My Church” star smiled. “The one thing I’ve always felt like I have a handle on is my music, and to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot.”





Maren will perform at the ACM Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, September 16. She’s also up for Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year trophies.

Morris will hit the prizegiving a winner – her rendition of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King has already been named Music Event of the Year.