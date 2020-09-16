Madonna Enlists Oscar Winner Diablo to Pen Her Biopic

Instagram

The Material Girl has teamed up with screenwriter Diablo Cody to develop a movie about her rise from an unknown New York dancer to chart-topping singer.

Madonna will direct and produce the film, and also lead the search for a young unknown who will portray her.

The movie, which Madonna has teased may be called “Live to Tell“, will chronicle the pop superstar’s rise from unknown New York dancer to chart-topper.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Madonna’s production partner on the project, Amy Pascal, adds, “This movie is an absolute labour of love for me. I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”