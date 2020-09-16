Lil Yachty Can’t Get Over the Fact He’s Blocked by Nicki Minaj on Twitter

Instagram

Being blocked by Nicki Minaj seemingly is still a nightmare for Lil Yachty. The “Oprah’s Bank Account” spitter has made use of his social media account to reflect on being barred from seeing the “Anaconda” hitmaker’s activity on Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 15, Yachty shared a screenshot that showed he is blocked by Nicki on the blue bird app. “I still think about this often… /:” so he captioned the picture. It remains to be seen if Nicki still has Yachty blocked or not.

Fans were quickly trolling Yachty, alluding that he deserves to be blocked by the Young Money femcee. “Well you said you wouldn’t make music with her so why you need her twitter,” one fan told him. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, “whatever tf he did, he deserved it. don’t play with Nicki PERIOD.” Someone also opined, “He should’ve stayed out of women business, now look at him..”

Another user, meanwhile, accused him of chasing for clout, saying, “This woman is pregnant and people still looking for clout from her when they picked sides during her hate train ?” One comment also read, “Celebs really be having Nicki name trending still when she be on her 3 yr hiatus lmfao.”

The aforementioned hate train referred to Yachty’s interview back in 2018 in which he declared himself as team Cardi B and refused to collaborate with Nicki amid the two raptress’ feud.

Speaking to TMZ’s Raquel Harper for her BET late night show “Raq Rants”, Yachty shared that if he were asked to pick a side, he would choose the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker “everytime.” Showing his loyalty to Cardi, Yachty also shut down the possibility of him working together with Nicki, saying, “I couldn’t. As much as I probably would want to.”