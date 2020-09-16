Laxmmi Bomb all Set to Release on this Date



Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani were seen together in Good Newwz last year and post that, the duo has collaborated again. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb will have Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar. Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of a South film and Akshay’s character gets possessed by a eunuch’s soul in the film. The posters and videos being used to promote the film are breathtaking and have already created a massive buzz among the audience. Today, Akshay took to Instagram to share a short video promoting his character in the film and also revealed the release date. The film will be released online on November 9, 2020.



He captioned the post as, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip!Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali # DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany.”





We are super excited to watch Akshay in a totally different avatar, what about you?