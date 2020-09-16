Lakers duo headlines 2020 All-NBA First Team

James becomes the first player in NBA history to make 16 All-NBA teams, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. After a 2019-20 regular season averaging 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, James certainly deserves the honor.

Davis, who has been named to his fourth All-NBA team, averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33% from three-point range.

Both James and Davis helped the Lakers secure the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign — the same year they last won an NBA championship and Kobe Bryant was named Finals MVP.

Antetokounmpo helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season. The 25-year-old earns his fourth All-NBA selection in just seven seasons as a result. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Harden has earned a spot on an All-NBA team for the sixth time in his career. The 31-year-old led the Houston Rockets to a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference while averaging 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Doncic, in just his second season, is making his debut on an All-NBA team — even more impressive that he made the first team. The Dallas Mavericks point guard helped the team make the playoffs this season and averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range.

Players who made the All-NBA Second Team include Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Pascal Siakam. Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook were selected to the All-NBA Thrid Team.