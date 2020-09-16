L.A. Sheriff Challenges LeBron James To Match $175K Reward To Find Gunman Who Shot 2 LA Cops!!

Bradley Lamb
A Los Angeles Sheriff has challenged NBA legend LeBron James to match the county’s $175,000 reward on offer to catch the men who shot two L.A. police officers.

Last week, two L.A. County deputies were shot several times in the head and face by an unknown gunman near the MLK Transit Center in Compton. 

