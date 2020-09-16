L.A. Sheriff Challenges LeBron James To Match $175K Reward To Find Gunman Who Shot 2 LA Cops!!

A Los Angeles Sheriff has challenged NBA legend LeBron James to match the county’s $175,000 reward on offer to catch the men who shot two L.A. police officers.

Last week, two L.A. County deputies were shot several times in the head and face by an unknown gunman near the MLK Transit Center in Compton.

The officers survived the attack but remain in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

“This challenge is to LeBron James,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on the radio. “I want you to match that and double that reward. Because I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very, very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer involved shootings and the impact it has on the African American community, and I appreciate that. But likewise, we need to appreciate the respect for life goes across professions, across races, creeds. And I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

James is yet to respond to the challenge.