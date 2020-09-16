Kylie Cosmetics’ Parent Company Is Being Sued For Allegedly ‘Inflating’ Her Brand

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand’s parent company is facing a lawsuit over allegedly “inflating” the value of Jenner’s beauty brand and deceiving shareholders.

Coty currently owns a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics.

In a class-action suit, Coty shareholder Crystal Garrett-Evans argues that Coty engaged in “a fraudulent scheme and course of business that operated [to deceive] purchasers of Coty shares by disseminating materially false and/or misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts … about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects.”

