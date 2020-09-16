Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer Feuding on Twitter Over Teddi Mellencamp Diss

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Mega

After she catches wind of Camille’s shady tweet about Teddi, the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ alum quickly fires back at Camille and accuses her of being fake in her friendships.

Kyle Richards is loyal to bestfriend and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Teddi Mellencamp. When she sees someone slandering Teddi, Kyle doesn’t hesitate to shut down the person and Camille Grammer learns about it first hand.

It started after Camille reacted to a fan tweet which read, “@BravoTV @Andy your girl Teddi is getting exposed on Instagram for her scam starvation company. Having women starve themselves by eating 500 calories a day is unethical. If she needs a storyline next season, holding her accountable for this is a good option. #RHOBH.” In response to the post, Camille wrote on Monday, September 15, “It’s suspect.”

It didn’t take long before Kyle caught wind of the shady post and she quickly fired back at Camille. “Camille, you really need to move on and get a life,” the “Little House on the Prairie” alum replied to Camille. “Teddi has helped so many people and changed their lives. What are you doing everyday? Tweeting about RHOBH?”

Not stopping there, Kyle accused Camille of not being genuine in her friendships. “You befriend whoever you think will get you a [diamond emoji]. Talk about a mean girl,” Kyle added. Camille then asked, “Brandi [Glanville] never lies Kyle?” to which Kyle responded, “Camille why are you so angry? You weren’t involved with this.”

<br />

Teddi, meanwhile, addressed the controversy surrounding her diet plan in an Instagram video on Tuesday. “For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped changed,” she said. “I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up, exactly what the program entails.”

<br />

“If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning. We believe in you. We will fight for you and we know that the best is yet to come,” she continued.