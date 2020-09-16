Kenya Moore Shows Off Curvier Looks After Gaining 25 Pounds During Quarantine

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star couldn’t care less about piling on the pounds during the coronavirus lockdown, flaunting her gorgeous figure in a new Instagram pic.

–

Kenya Moore has revealed her body transformation that was happening while most Americans were self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality TV star admitted that she gained 25 pounds while she was holed up for the last few months.

On Wednesday, September 16, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member took to Instagram to show off her curvier looks in a figure-hugging Georgia peach-colored dress. Seemingly proud of her new body, she wrote in the caption, “183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind” and added the hashtag “#lovetheskinyourein.”

<br />

Kenya has since been showered with praises for her gorgeous looks, with “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon gushing, “Still drop-dead gorgeous.” “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps similarly commented, “Looking gorgeous.” Entertainment Tonight host and CNN contributor Nischelle Turner expressed her admiration, “More to love and you look GOODT!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Kenya’s fans and followers praised her for promoting body confidence with her post. “Every women needs to see this! This is girl power at its best. Your honesty is everything. As always, you look absolutely amazing. Thanks for sharing Ms. Moore!” one person wrote. A second fan confessed, “I wish MY 183 looked like that….im 5’6″ and should be 165 at my best….im a mess!!! You inspire me!”

“Thank you for posting Kenya,” another fan, who shared a similar body transformation journey, added, “I gained weight too and right around your number. I was so upset I literally cried because I had spent the last 2 years or so working really hard to drop 20 lbs and thanks to the pandemic it all came back in 6 months. Your positivity helped me today thank you queen you look amazing as always!!”

Kenya, who welcomed her first child with Marc Daly in November 2018, has been focusing on raising her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. Back in April, she revealed that she and her husband were quarantining separately because he has to run his restaurant business in New York while she’s staying in Atlanta.