Katy Perry Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker

The ‘Daisy’ singer has been granted a legal protection order against a man who trespassed on her Beverly Hills property and posed violent threats against her family.

New mum Katy Perry has won a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pop star filed a petition for protection against a man named William, after he trespassed on her property and threatened her family.

The protection request extends to her fiance, Orlando Bloom, their baby daughter, Daisy Dove, and his nine-year-old son, Flynn.

“I do not know him. He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family,” Katy writes.

She lists the date of harassment as 8 September, 2020 and reveals she was with her husband-to-be and their daughter when she encountered William, who “jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area.”

She claims her security staff ordered him to leave and when he refused, he was “placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass” by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck,’ as well as lewd posts about me,” Perry writes. “He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us.”

“I do not know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends.”

She was granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday (15Sep20) and a hearing has been set for 8 October (20).