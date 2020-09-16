Kanye West Temporarily Banned From Twitter, but Not for His Peeing Video

WENN/Will Alexander

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper previously drew major backlash after he shared on the blue bird app a video of him giving one of his Grammy trophies a golden shower.

Kanye West has recently sparked chatter due to his online rant, blowing people’s mind when he shared on his Twitter account a video of him urinating one of his Grammy trophies. Now, the rapper has been temporarily banned from the micro-blogging, though it wasn’t for his viral peeing video.

Reporter Oliver Darcy claimed on Wednesday, September 16 that Twitter decided to restrict the hip-hop star from tweeting after he shared Randall Lane’s private information in public. He is now required to delete the said post, which has been hidden from public to protect the Forbes editor’s safety, if Kanye wants to start tweeting again.

“Also, FWIW, this is how Twitter always enforces its rules,” said Oliver. “The company hides tweets that break its rules from public view, and locks the account until the owner logs on and removes the tweet.”

As of the time of this publication, Kanye has not regained his ability to tweet.

Kanye previously made headlines after he shared a video of him urinating one of his Grammy trophies in an attempt to buy back his masters from company executives so he can officially own his recordings. “Trust me… I WONT STOP,” so the “Stronger” rapper captioned the said clip.

He immediately drew major backlash over the tweet. “This dude is BEYOND human intervention this far out. Tired of these meltdown episodes every 3 months. He’s beyond repair! Ye is just another loser. Let’s keep it moving. Not sure about anyone else. But my time is valuable!” one person said. “Crack is a hell of a drug,” another commented.

Diane Warren also blasted Kanye over the video. “How vile and disrespectful of U. This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I’ve won one Grammy and I’m forever grateful and humble that my peers found me worthy of it,” so she said.