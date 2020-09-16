Kanye West Demands Meeting w/ Drake, J Cole & Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West was on another Twitter rant on Tuesday — this time calling for a sitdown between him, Drake, J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

“We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free… we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund,” he wrote.

Drake and Kanye famously have beef. Pusha T and Drake got caught in the crossfires of it all, but it seems Ye is desperate to patch things up with the Canadian rapper.

Earlier this week, Ye demanded an apology from Drake and J Cole, tweeting — “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.”

Neither has responded to his public demands. Is it time for all men to sit down and hash out their issues or nah?