Kanye West Demands Meeting w/ Drake, J Cole & Kendrick Lamar

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kanye West was on another Twitter rant on Tuesday — this time calling for a sitdown between him, Drake, J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

“We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free… we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund,” he wrote.

