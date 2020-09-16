Kanye West Appears to Pee on Grammy After Tweeting About Music Battle

In addition, he alleged that Universal Music Group won’t tell him how much his masters cost.

“Everyone please cover me in prayer …” he continued. “I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM … BLACK MASTERS MATTER.”

Referring to the four children he shares with Kim Kardashian, West then tweeted, “MY CHILDREN WILL OWN MY MASTERS … NOT YOUR CHILDREN … MY CHILDREN … MY CHILDREN … MY CHILDREN.”

The “Stronger” star vowed to do “everything” in his “legal power” and to use his voice “UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN.” At one point, he also addressed his own deals.

“OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN,” he wrote. “THEY TRY TO BURRY [sic] US ALIVE.”

He then tweeted what he claimed were the pages from these contracts and wrote he needed “every lawyer in the world to look at these.” He wrote that this is what the “Kanye West deal looks like today” and that “I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”

“THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS …” he also tweeted. “EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

In addition, he called on other artists—including Drake and Taylor Swift, with whom he’s had a long-running feud—to show their support. West also wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday that he’s “not putting no more music out until I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal.” E! News has reached out to Universal and Sony for comment but has not heard back.