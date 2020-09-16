Joy Behar Wants To Know If Carole Baskin’s Ex Will Be on DWTS

“She’s a terrible dancer,” McCain said. “I felt bad about watching it afterward because she is an alleged murderer. I believe she murdered her husband. She talks about putting sardine oil on people and feeding them to tigers on the documentary.”

Hostin offered her take as well, explaining that as a former prosecutor she simply cannot watch this season when she considers the facts of Lewis’ case.

Wrapping up the segment, McCain joked about the popularity of Tiger King, telling Behar, “All of America watched it, Joy.”

Welp, apparently not.