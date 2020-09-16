Josh Addo-Carr, Melbourne Storm player swap offers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr has hit a speed bump in his bid to play for a different NRL club next season instead of see out the rest of his contract until the end of 2021 in Victoria.

The Storm have had interest from several clubs for Addo-Carr, including the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers. However in more detailed negotiations with clubs about what it would take to let go of the NSW Blues star, talks have been halted by the players Melbourne want in return.

According to News Corp, the Storm wanted South Sydney winger and centre Campbell Graham in exchange for Addo-Carr, which swiftly ended negotiations with the Rabbitohs.

“We have spoken to the club he wants to go to and inquired about a couple of players and they have fobbed us off,” Storm CEO Dave Donaghy told media on Wednesday.

“It is their prerogative but it’s not helpful in trying to achieve an outcome for Josh.”

Josh Addo-Carr is seen during a Melbourne Storm training session (Getty)

Melbourne reportedly sought a similar swap deal with the Tigers, with star players Tommy Talau and the NRL’s leading try-scorer David Nofoaluma presented as possible options for Addo-Carr, but Wests were not keen on letting go of either.

That standpoint was evident from Tigers coach Michael Maguire too who told media last week that there was “no chance” of a player swap, especially for Nofoaluma.

“There is no way in the world that Dave is leaving,” Maguire said.

“He loves this club and you can see by the way he plays. I also really enjoy coaching Dave.”

Addo-Carr made his NRL debut with the Tigers in 2016, where he went on to play a total of 10 games before joining the Storm in 2017 and blossoming into a representative-calibre winger with NSW and the Kangaroos.

The 25-year-old now wants to leave Victoria to be closer to family in Sydney, but securing a new club has proved fruitless thus far despite months of speculation.

With the NRL finals approaching and the Storm among the contenders to win the 2020 premiership, if Addo-Carr cannot secure a new club soon, it’s believed negotiations about a move will have to be paused until after the season, and even then, he will be in the thick of State of Origin camp.