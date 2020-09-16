Joc Pederson placed on family medical emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Wednesday that one-time All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson has been placed on the family medical emergency list. Infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry was recalled to the main roster.

Pederson, 28, was reinstated from the paternity list last Friday, and he featured for the Dodgers from Saturday through Tuesday’s win over the San Diego Padres.

The 2015 National League All-Star is batting .174 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 30 strikeouts across 38 games this summer.

As noted by CBS Sports, Pederson must remain on the family medical emergency list for a minimum of three days per league rules.