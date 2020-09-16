Jimmy Kimmel Says Matt Damon Isn’t Invited to Virtual 2020 Emmys, Hints at Hosting Nude

WENN/FayesVision/Euan Cherry

In a new interview, the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host, who is set to reprise his hosting duty at the 72nd Emmy Awards, confirms that there will be no after-party this year.

Jimmy Kimmel is more than excited to reprise his hosting duty at the upcoming 2020 Emmy Awards which will be held virtually next week. In a new interview, the 52-year-old late night talk show host how he’s preparing for the show and reveals whether his frenemy Matt Damon will be present at the event.

Of hosting a virtual event, Jimmy admits to PEOPLE that “it’s harder and a completely different ball game” because “there’s no audience.” He explained, “As a comedian, getting no laughs – which is certainly something I’ve become accustomed to, even in front of audiences – is tough. That’s the measure of whether something was funny. So the challenge is how to make it feel like not all the jokes are bombing.”

When asked if his pal Matt will crash the stage again, Jimmy, who hosted Emmys twice before, responded, “I don’t have any friends named Matt.” He went on to say, “I have an enemy named Matt, if that’s what you’re asking, and he’s not invited to be a part of anything I’m involved with. This year we have extra security.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host then talked about the dress-code for the much-anticipated award-giving event. “I will be appearing nude on this broadcast,” he jokingly revealed. “That’s a surprise that we weren’t planning to reveal. Yes, I will not be wearing any clothes at all, nor will any of the presenters or nominees. Even the camera guys are going to be naked. It’s going to be great.”

During the interview, Jimmy also confirmed that there will be no after-party this year due to social distancing order amid COVID-19 pandemic. “There will be no afterparty. What’s going to happen at the end is we’re all going to look at each other and nod and go home. That’s it,” he said.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 20 from 8-11 P.M. ET on ABC.