Jim Carrey Set To Play Joe Biden On The Upcoming Season Of “Saturday Night Live”

Roommates, the new season of the long-running NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” just got a lot funnier, as the legendary Jim Carrey is joining the cast! It was recently announced that Jim Carrey will be making appearances on “Saturday Night Live” throughout the upcoming season because he will officially bring Joe Biden to life in a series of skits.

Earlier this week, “Saturday Night Live” made the surprising announcement that Jim Carrey will portray current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden throughout the show’s 46th season. Jim will be taking over for fellow actors Woody Harrelson, who previously played Biden during the show’s last season, and former “SNL” cast member Jason Sudeikis, who played the former vice president during the Obama administration.

Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” explained his decision to cast Jim, saying “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… Hopefully, it’s funny.”

Additionally, Michaels also confirmed that Alec Baldwin will return to play Donald Trump, Maya Rudolph will play Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, and cast member Beck Bennett will play Mike Pence. NBC had previously announced that “SNL” would return for its new season on October 3rd. The show has now also set dates for four more consecutive live shows: October 10th, 17th, 24th, and the 31st, all leading up to the weekend before the U.S. presidential election.

The live shows will also have a “limited in-studio audience” at Rockefeller Center and will “work closely” with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office to maintain safe social distancing.

