Jaw-dropping details about Sanjay Dutt’s swanky ride

Sanjay Dutt who flew to Dubai yesterday to meet his children before he begins the second round of his treatment for Cancer is known to be a fighter. He has faced several hurdles in life, but has always come out victorious. The actor is known for his macho persona and carefree attitude. He s also adored for having a large heart. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Shamshera next, but before that he is undergoing treatment for lung cancer. However, even though life keeps throwing problems at him, he knows how to tackle it all well.