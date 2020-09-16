Japan’s economy minister instructed by new PM to take steps without hesitation By

© . Japan’s Minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had instructed him to take steps without hesitation to protect jobs, keep companies in business and help the economic recovery.
Nishimura, speaking to reporters, said he felt consumer spending was picking up in September and the pace of falls in exports was slowing.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.