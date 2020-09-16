Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.09% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.09%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 5.27% or 104.5 points to trade at 2087.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Softbank Group Corp. (T:) added 4.64% or 297.0 points to end at 6704.0 and CyberAgent Inc (T:) was up 4.46% or 250.0 points to 5850.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.21% or 30.0 points to trade at 683.0 at the close. Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) declined 4.18% or 43.0 points to end at 985.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 4.04% or 51.0 points to 1212.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2166 to 1287 and 224 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.27% or 104.5 to 2087.5.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.43 a new 6-months low.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.30% or 0.88 to $39.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.00% or 0.81 to hit $41.34 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.34% or 6.70 to trade at $1972.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.12% to 105.31, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 124.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.028.