It Was an Impulse Decision

WENN

In a new interview, the hip-hop star thinks that the divorce filing will help his reality TV star wife of four years ‘smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life.’

Ray J has broken his silence after it was reported that he filed for divorce from Princess Love. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the hip-hop star confirmed the reports and said that his decision to end their 4-year- marriage was an impulse decision as he hasn’t “had a chance to sit back and think about it.”

“It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it,” so he said to the news outlet, pointing out that he would have gotten “too many opinions” if he told others. Despite it being an impulse decision, Ray admitted that it was done with his family in mind as he thought that Princess would feel much better if they parted ways. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life,” he said.

Still, he is not sure what is going to happen in the future. “It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life,” he added. “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

Ray continued, “I want to make sure that they’re in a good space, and that she’s in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well.”

Ray filed for divorce from Princess on Monday, September 14, asking for joint custody of their two children. He additionally claimed that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which outlines support and personal property which is not a part of the marriage. He has asked the judge to enforce the agreement.