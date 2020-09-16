Jennifer Elias / CNBC:
Internal documents show Google is expanding moderation of internal forums, as the company has seen a recent rise in forum posts flagged for racism or abuse — – Google is expanding its internal content moderation practices, requiring employees to more actively moderate resources they control …
Internal documents show Google is expanding moderation of internal forums, as the company has seen a recent rise in forum posts flagged for racism or abuse (Jennifer Elias/CNBC)
Jennifer Elias / CNBC: