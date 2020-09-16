Internal documents show Google is expanding moderation of internal forums, as the company has seen a recent rise in forum posts flagged for racism or abuse (Jennifer Elias/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Jennifer Elias / CNBC:

Internal documents show Google is expanding moderation of internal forums, as the company has seen a recent rise in forum posts flagged for racism or abuse  —  – Google is expanding its internal content moderation practices, requiring employees to more actively moderate resources they control …

