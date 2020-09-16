How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset…Again

And she truly felt theirs weren’t too large to overcome. “People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” she continued to Vogue. “That’s including everything.” So while she knew a large swath of her fans disagreed with her choice—”A lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,”she lamented of the backlash—it was hers to make. As she put it, “It’s real life s–t.”

They just needed to find some real life solutions. So they worked to navigate their disparate living preferences—he’s partial to Atlanta; she’s more comfortable at home in New York—by switching back and forth between their preferred home bases (“It’s not an easy thing,” Offset acknowledged to Vogue. “We both have our own households. But you grow,”) and honed their communication skills.

“I know his moves,” she stressed to E! News in that 2018 chat. “There has been so many rumors that he’s doing this, that he’s doing that and it’s like, you’ve just got to know your man, he’s got to know his woman.”