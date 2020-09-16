Here’s how much Sanjay Leela Bhansali spent on creating the grand sets of Devdas

Over the years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created his very own brand of cinema. Apart from being high on emotion and drama, his films prove his exceptional eye for detail. From the very beginning of his career, Bhansali has got the aesthetics of his films just right and continues to do so even today.

Devdas is another example of Bhansali’s brilliant vision. But, while the film was visually stunning Bhansali also had to spend quite a bit for turning his grand vision into a reality. According to a report in a leading daily, Devdas was the first time that Bhansali ended up spending over Rs. 50 crore for the overall production. In fact, the director shelled out Rs. 20 crore on creating the six lavish sets alone. Now, while the price was pretty high compared to other films at the time, we can safely say that it was money well spent.

Devdas featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The three actors absolutely nailed their parts and many regard this one as their best film to date.