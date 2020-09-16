‘Harry Potter’ PS5 video game: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release date, trailer, latest details

Many avid fans of the popular “Harry Potter” book and movie series are thrilled they’re getting a beautiful open-world video game to explore, though some are considering a boycott because of author J.K. Rowling’s past comments about transgender people.

In conjunction with a larger PlayStation 5 console reveal on Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced it would release “Hogwarts Legacy” on both current and next-gen systems. The company also dropped an extended trailer for the game of more than two minutes rendered in 4K detail.

That has the online “Harry Potter” community buzzing and some non-gamers considering picking up a console when the title comes out.

MORE: Why almost everyone hates “Madden 21”

Here’s what to know about the new “Harry Potter” game:

What is the new ‘Harry Potter’ game called?

The new “Harry Potter” video game is called “Hogwarts Legacy,” according to a trailer and press release from Warner Bros.

When is the PS5 ‘Harry Potter’ game release date?

Release date: Reportedly late-2021

The end of Wednesday’s “Hogwarts Legacy” trailer revealed plans to release the game in 2021, but that’s a pretty broad time range. The difference between a spring and fall release for gamers is significant.

Bloomberg reported in June that the then-unannounced title would come out in late-2021, meaning it likely won’t be part of the first wave of next-gen games.

Will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ also be on Xbox and PC?

Yes, the game will be on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. No one will be left out of the RPG action.

Which studio is developing the ‘Harry Potter’ game?

“Hogwarts Legacy” is being developed by Avalanche Software under the Portkey Games publishing label. Warner Bros. owns Avalanche Software.

What do the graphics for ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ look like?

The graphics look really good, at least from the trailer included below.

A combination of next-gen graphics and storage space capabilities means this should be an open-world epic well beyond what “Harry Potter” video game fans are accustomed to.

How much will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ cost?

Warner Bros. has not announced a price for “Hogwarts Legacy” quite yet, but it’s possible it will be more expensive for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series One than current consoles. There have already been several titles, including “NBA 2K21,” that have announced a price point of $69.99 for next-gen editions.

What are people saying about ‘Hogwarts Legacy’?

The reaction to the game announcement was mixed on social media — almost everyone seemed to think the game itself looked awesome, but questioned whether it was ethical to buy the title.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has made controversial remarks that many people view as transphobic. Rowling likely gets a substantial financial cut from the game’s production. Developers, in fact, have reportedly been rattled by the actions of Rowling.

Here is a collection of Wednesday’s social media reactions and trailer reviews:

i literally can’t put into words how much harry potter means to me, its my safe, happy place since i was eleven and will be for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/rwSFgn780p — 🦋 (@reylofreak) September 17, 2020

I feel bad for all the people who have been working on a Harry Potter game for the past two years, only for J.K. Rowling to ruin it with her ridiculous Twitter account, because this genuinely looks really good. pic.twitter.com/jpR2XLud9L — Abiye #BLM (@abiye_jacc) September 16, 2020