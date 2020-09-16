GT Gold Announces the appointment of Ms. Lana Shipley as a Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GT Gold Corp. (“GT Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GTT) today announced the appointment of Ms. Lana Shipley as non-executive director of GT Gold. The appointment aligns with the Company’s continuous improvement strategy through the expansion of expertise and diversity of personnel at the Board of Directors (“the Board”) level. A corporate lawyer specializing in Indigenous and environmental law, Ms. Shipley will contribute significant expertise relevant to the Company’s operations on and around the traditional territories in northwestern British Columbia, where the Tatogga property is located.

“On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Lana and look forward to working together in leveraging her insight and experience,” commented Mr. Ashwath Mehra, Executive Chairman of GT Gold. “Lana’s experience and understanding of Indigenous and environmental law in relation to project development in the mining industry will be a huge asset for us as we as we build on the momentum of our maiden resource estimate and chart the future of GT Gold in this exciting new area of prospectivity in British Columbia.”

Ms. Shipley has over 14 years of experience practicing corporate and commercial law in Canada. She is a Partner at Lawson Lundell LLP in Vancouver, working with public and private companies in a wide range of industries, including mining, energy and natural resources, and advising public companies on regulatory matters, continuous disclosure and corporate governance practices. Ms. Shipley’s Indigenous and environmental law practice involves assisting with the negotiation of impact benefit and other agreements with Indigenous groups in relation to proposed developments, as well as permitting and regulatory matters that arise in the development of both large and small projects. Ms. Shipley holds both a B.A.Sc. and an LL.B. from the University of British Columbia.

The appointment is effective immediately. Ms. Shipley will be nominated for election at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Options Granted to New Appointee

In connection with the Board appointment, the Company has issued 300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.55 per option, and valid for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest in three equal tranches as follows: one-third at one year from the date of grant, an additional third at two years from the date of grant, and the final third three years from the date of grant.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North.

For further information, please contact: GT Gold Corp. GT Gold Corp. Paul Harbidge Shawn Campbell President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Tel: (236) 427 5744 Tel: (236) 427 5744 Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.