Greek PM says concerned by extension of Turkish drill ship operations off Cyprus By

ATHENS () – Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday he was concerned by Turkey’s move to extend the operation of its Yavuz energy drill ship in disputed Mediterranean waters.

“Turkey has a choice – engage with Europe in a constructive way or continue its unilateral actions and face consequences,” he said in an interview with the Economist.

Turkey said on Tuesday it had extended the operations the drill ship off Cyprus until Oct. 12, in a move that could stir tension between the Greek Cypriot government and Ankara.

