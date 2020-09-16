Google rolls out improved malware protection for Advanced Protection users

In August last year, Google expanded its Advanced Protection Program to Chrome, bringing greater protection against risky downloads to users of its Advanced Protection Program. The search giant is now rolling out improved malware protection in Chrome for Advanced Protection users.
Users in the Advanced Protection Program will now be able to scan risky files using Google Safe Browsing’s malware detection technology. Whenever users download a file in Chrome, Safe Browsing will use metadata, such as hashes of the file to determine if it could be potentially suspicious. In case Safe Browsing deems the file to be suspicious, Chrome will present a warning to users, giving them the option to send the file to be scanned.
If the user agrees to send the file, Chrome will upload it to Google Safe Browsing, where it will be scanned in real time using static and dynamic analysis techniques. After the scan is completed, Safe Browsing will warn the user in case the file is determined to be unsafe. However, users can still choose to ignore the warning and open the downloaded file if they are certain it is safe. Google says any file uploaded to Safe Browsing for scanning is deleted a short time after it is scanned.
