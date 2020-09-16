Google Maps now works with Surface Duo’s dual screens

Rather than spanning a map across both displays without regard for the hinge, cutting off vital information, Google Maps is now aware of the hinge’s presence. This allows it to organize the map and any other information around the hinge without treating the displays as one large screen. You can see an example in the screenshot below.

You’ll get side navigation for viewing information on businesses on the left side of Maps with the rest of the map split between the two displays. Importantly, if you find a location or tap the “center” button to locate yourself on the map, it doesn’t center the map in the middle of the seam. Instead, it shifts the location to the right for visibility.

Microsoft’s dual-screen concept is still relatively new to the Android ecosystem, so developers are just starting to add support for hinge awareness. For now, that means you’ll see a lot of apps treat the two displays as one giant screen. For its part, Microsoft’s Office suite and other apps have been designed to take advantage of this dual-screen setup, and it appears Google is ready to start tweaking its own apps, starting with one of its most essential.

