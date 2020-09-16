Gillie Da King Confirms Ghost-Writing For Lil Wayne

Gillie Da King headed to Drink Champs, where he confirmed that he used to ghostwrite for rapper Lil Wayne.

“Let me just say this, right. I done spoke on that sh*t so many times that — if you Google it, Stunna say it. Out his mouth. ‘He wrote some things for the company but he didn’t get paid what he got paid.’ So that was gratifying enough,” Gillie said.

“At the end of the day, salute to Lil Wayne. Salute to Baby. ‘Cause I seen Baby in Miami at King Of Diamonds and, you know, I approached him.”

After leaving the Cash Money camp years back, Gillie and Wayne exchanged diss tracks.

Last week, the Philly rapper made headlines after he leaked a phone call of Tekashi 6ix9ine begging for an interview.

“He wants to get in the top n*ggas that’s looked up and respected and get on my platform. And he was going to do the same sh*t that he doin’ now. He was gonna accept the fact that he ratted and that he told on some n*ggas and that he — he was gonna accept all that. Then he was going to say, ‘What about such and such? He did this. And what about this person? And what about this person? You mess with Meek.’ And a bunch of sh*t that don’t got nothin’ to do with no tellin’. It’s just messy sh*t. And I don’t deal with messy sh*.”