Gillie Da King Confirms Ghost-Writing For Lil Wayne

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Gillie Da King headed to Drink Champs, where he confirmed that he used to ghostwrite for rapper Lil Wayne.

“Let me just say this, right. I done spoke on that sh*t so many times that — if you Google it, Stunna say it. Out his mouth. ‘He wrote some things for the company but he didn’t get paid what he got paid.’ So that was gratifying enough,” Gillie said. 

“At the end of the day, salute to Lil Wayne. Salute to Baby. ‘Cause I seen Baby in Miami at King Of Diamonds and, you know, I approached him.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR