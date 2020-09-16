Gigi Hadid’s Father Sparks Rumors of Grandchild’s Birth With Welcoming Tribute Post

WENN/Jeff Grossman

As his model daughter comes closer and closer to her due date, Mohamed Hadid turns to social media to share a heartfelt message he wrote for her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

–

Gigi Hadid is a new mum if a welcome note to her baby from the model’s father is to be believed.

Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 16 and wrote a tribute to the latest member of his family, prompting fans and gossips alike to believe Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, had become parents.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me,” Mohamed began. “My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

<br />

The note made an Instagram snap Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid posted previously all the more meaningful.

The photo featured the two models comparing bellies, and Bella added the caption: “I love you both so freaking much – can’tstopcrying.”

<br />

At the time, fans thought the younger Hadid sister was talking about Gigi and her unborn child – but now it appears Bella might be an aunt.

Representatives for the Hadids and Zayn have yet to comment on the baby speculation, but quizzed by fans to confirm the happy news in the comments section of his Instagram, Mohamed insisted his daughter isn’t a mum yet.

When one follower asked: “Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer,” he responded: “No, not yet.”

The model was forced to confirm she was pregnant back in April when a family source let it slip she was expecting.