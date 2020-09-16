Gen Z Celeb Or Did I Make This Name Up Quiz

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
  • Make the Feed badge

Updated 11 minutes ago. Posted 11 minutes ago

This one is for the Zoomers.

  1. Timothée is an actor best known for Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Little Women!


    Via
    Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

  2. Noah is an actor best known for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.


    Via Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

  4. Florence is an actor best known for Midsommar and Little Women!


    Via
    Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

  6. KJ Apa is an actor best known for Riverdale!


    Via
    Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

  7. Charli is a social media personality best known for her Tik Toks.


    Via
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/ Getty Images

  8. Yara is an actor best known for Black-ish and Grown-ish.


    Via
    Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

  11. Jordyn is a model best known as the ex-BFF of Kylie Jenner.


    Via
    Phillip Faraone/ Getty Images

  12. Kiernan is an actor best known for Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.


    Via
    Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Images

