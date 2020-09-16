Future-Ready Lucidea ILS and KM Solutions at the 2020 Virtual CIL Conference

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea will present their market-leading ILS and KM solutions during this year’s virtual CIL conference. The CIL Annual Conference is a premier North American conference covering all aspects of library and information delivery technology.

Lucidea is proud to once again be part of it, this year as a Platinum Sponsor. Their products are a great fit for this year’s theme of “Futurizing with Generation Next: Preparing for New Technologies & Communities” because they are Web-based, flexible, extensible, easily configurable to suit the unique needs of libraries and information centers as they adapt and change, and their development and updates are always client-driven.

Lucidea’s SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, and Inmagic Presto team members look forward to meeting attendees in their Virtual Exhibit Booth on September 21st through 25th. When you visit the booth, download free eBooks from KM guru Stan Garfield and library expert and advocate Stephen Abram, or watch webinars of interest to special librarians and knowledge managers. Get product demonstrations and chat with Lucidea’s experts about your ILS and KM system challenges. They are also having a drawing to win an iPad.

For further information about Lucidea’s ILS and KM products, visit https://lucidea.com, phone 604 278 6717, or email [email protected]

