Fed expects near 0% interest rates for years, potentially boosting BTC’s value proposition By Cointelegraph

Fed expects near 0% interest rates for years, potentially boosting BTC’s value proposition
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s game plan going forward includes short-term interest levels between 0% and 0.25%, as decided by Fed brass in a Sept. 15 and 16 gathering.
The independent body plans to maintain low interest rates in order to increase inflation, based on a Sept. 16 report from . Such news shines a light on as a store of value. The blockchain-based currency is largely immune to such actions, as it is protected against inflation by its permanent cap of 21 million coins.
