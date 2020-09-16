Far-Right Police Officers Suspended in Germany After Sharing Hitler Pictures

BERLIN — Twenty-nine German police officers have been suspended from duty on suspicion of sharing images of Adolf Hitler and violent neo-Nazi propaganda in at least five online chat groups, German authorities said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of cases of far-right infiltration in Germany’s police and military.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia, where the chats were discovered, called the discovery a “disgrace.”

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Mr. Reul described the images that were shared among officers as “far-right extremist propaganda” of the “ugliest, most despicable, neo-Nazi, anti-immigrant” kind.

Police raided the homes of 14 of the 29 suspended officers, most of whom stand accused of actively sharing content that included, among other things, a fictional image of a refugee in a gas chamber.